Saturday, 21 May 2022

519 new Covid cases and 1 death in South

    Photo: Getty Images
    There are 519 new community cases of Covid-19 and one death to report in the South.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, it is reporting 6635 community cases, 400 hospitalisations and six deaths.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers has risen since this time last week: today it is 7972 - last Saturday it was 7595.

    There are six new deaths recorded. Two people were from the Auckland region and one each from Southern, Canterbury, Northland and Taranaki DHB areas.

    One person was aged in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one was over 90. Two were women and four were men.

    These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1045 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

    Hospitalisations

    Nationally, 400 people are being treated in hospital, including 36 in the Southern DHB area. 

    There are 12 people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

    Total number 400: Northland: 10; Waitemata: 38; Counties Manukau: 39; Auckland: 80; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 12; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 11; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 17; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 61; South Canterbury: 10; West Coast: 2; Southern: 36.

    Community numbers 

    Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (194), Auckland (2,222), Waikato (527), Bay of Plenty (205), Lakes (121), Hawke’s Bay (255), MidCentral (190), Whanganui (94), Taranaki (172), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (67), Capital and Coast (466), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (206), Canterbury (985), South Canterbury (106), Southern (519), West Coast (67), Unknown (5)

    There are 85 new imported cases recorded.

     

