579 new cases in South, Bloomfield's last message to Kiwis

There are 579 new community cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths to report in the South.

Today marks the final day for Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who has resigned from the role.

This week, the country's top doctor gave his 307th Covid update since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, sharing heartening news that case rates in the second Omicron wave were trending down and the worst fears of earlier modelling would not likely eventuate.

This morning, he made one final appearance on social media to thank everyone and urge people to keep up the great work against the virus.

"We've been successful because we did it as a team.

"But don't let up now. Keep up the great work. We're not, as I say, out of the woods yet - but we can always see a path through the woods.

"We've forged our own path - let's keep doing it."

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 7605 new community cases of Covid-19 and 799 current hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7618.

There are now a total of 1479 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The average increase in deaths each day attributable to Covid, over the past seven days, is now 18.

Of the 41 new reported deaths today, three were from Southern and seven were from Canterbury DHB areas. Fourteen were from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, three from Lakes, two from Hawke's Bay, one from Taranaki, two from MidCentral, two from Whanganui and two from Wellington region.

One person was aged in their 50s, one in their 60s, eight in their 70s, 12 in their 80s and 19 aged over 90. Twenty-two were women and 19 were men.

Hospitalisations

Total number 799: Northland: 21; Waitematā: 100; Counties Manukau: 51; Auckland: 93; Waikato: 97; Bay of Plenty: 35; Lakes: 16; Hawke’s Bay: 44; MidCentral: 48; Whanganui: 13; Taranaki: 21; Tairawhiti: 5; Wairarapa: 7; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 45; Nelson Marlborough: 17; Canterbury/West Coast: 129; South Canterbury: 13; Southern: 44.

There are 25 cases in intensive care or a high-dependency unit today.

Community cases

