742 new cases, 4 deaths in South

Source: SDHB

There are 742 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths to report in the South.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 7441 new community cases, 398 hospitalisations and 29 deaths.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7548 - last Friday it was 7555.

The deaths being reported today include 14 people who have died in the previous two days, and an additional 15 people who died between March 24 and May 7.

Four were from the Southern DHB region, six from Canterbury, six from Auckland; one from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from Tairawhiti, two from Hawkes Bay, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Whanganui, four from the Greater Wellington region and one from Nelson Marlborough.

Two people were in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s, six in their 70s, three in their 80s and eight over the age of 90. Of these people, 14 were women and 15 were men.

The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid is now 940 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Hospitalisations

There are 398 people in hospitals including six in intensive care or a high-dependency unit. Twenty-one people have been hospitalised in the South.

Total number 398: Northland: 6; Waitemata: 52; Counties Manukau: 31; Auckland: 100; Waikato: 39; Bay of Plenty: 11; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 10; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 20; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 9; Capital and Coast: 14; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 54; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 4; Southern: 21

*Average age of current hospitalisations: 59

Cases in ICU or HDU: 6

Cases in community

Location of new community cases nationally (PCR & RAT): Northland (224), Auckland (2,503), Waikato (531), Bay of Plenty (220), Lakes (105), Hawke’s Bay (218), MidCentral (240), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (202), Tairāwhiti (61), Wairarapa (100), Capital and Coast (457), Hutt Valley (182), Nelson Marlborough (252), Canterbury (1,110), South Canterbury (154), Southern (742), West Coast (80), Unknown (4)

Meanwhile, there were 78 cases at the border.

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO. Due to the increased use of RATs and system lag issues there may be a discrepancy in the number of total active cases from the territorial authority breakdown.

- ODT Online