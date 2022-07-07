849 new cases of Covid in South

Photo: Getty Images

There are 849 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in the South today but no deaths.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 10,710 community cases and 554 people in hospital, including 12 in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 8013.

There are 15 new deaths recorded which occurred in the period since June 28, taking the total number of deaths with Covid to 1619.

Four deaths were from the Auckland region, five from Wellington region, two from Nelson / Marlborough and four from Canterbury / West Coast.

Three people were aged in their seventies, nine were in their 80s and three over 90. Of these people, five were women and 10 were men.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Location of new community cases over past 24 hours: Northland (271), Auckland (3,458), Waikato (683), Bay of Plenty (445), Lakes (187), Hawke’s Bay (448), MidCentral (360), Whanganui (163), Taranaki (273), Tairāwhiti (103), Wairarapa (125), Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley (1,279), Nelson Marlborough (324), Canterbury and West Coast (1,603), South Canterbury (131), Southern (849), Unknown (8).

Hospitalisations

Total number 554: Northland: 15; Waitematā: 123; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 48; Waikato: 52; Bay of Plenty: 31; Lakes: 15; Hawke’s Bay: 13; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 5; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 56; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury and West Coast: 63; South Canterbury: 13; Southern: 33.

