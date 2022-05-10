889 new Covid cases in South as NZ passes 1 million mark

Source: Southern DHB

The South has recorded another increase in new community Covid-19 cases today, as the DHB warns infections will continue to be widespread for the forseeable future.

There are 9173 new community cases in New Zealand today, a big jump from 6407 yesterday, and 14 more deaths.

There are 889 new cases in the Southern DHB area, up from 654 yesterday. There were 523 new cases reported on Sunday.

Today there are 385 people in hospital with the virus nationally, including 13 in ICU - an increase of 17 in hospital from yesterday. There are 26 people in hospital in the South today and one new death from the Southern DHB area has been reported.

Today’s seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7927 - last Tuesday it was 7943, the Ministry of Health reports.

Dr Hywel Lloyd. Photo: Peter McIntosh

'Stay vigilant when out and about'

The latest case figures come as Southern DHB today urged people to remain vigilant when out and about in the community, saying as the winter months set in, the district has entered the “long-tail” of the Covid outbreak.

The DHB said it expected Covid infections in the South would "continue to be widespread for the foreseeable future".

“As a community we need to accept that Covid-19 is with us for now, and make choices accordingly,” Dr Hywel Lloyd, SDHB Covid-19 Response Lead, said.

“We need to all assume that when we are out in the community there is a very real risk that we will come in contact with the Covid-19 virus. This can cause anxiety for many people, especially those who are vulnerable to severe Covid-19 symptoms.

"The best way we can all protect ourselves and others, is to follow the simple actions that we have been talking about for a long time now: wear a mask when out in public and in social settings, practise good hand hygiene and physical distancing where appropriate and get your Covid-19 booster shot.

"Doing these things will decrease your likelihood of infection and severe Covid-19 symptoms if you do catch it.”

Appeal to get flu shot

With the onset of winter, the Southern district is also seeing an increase in influenza infection, with presentations at emergency departments because of flu already increasing.

Dr Susan Jack. Photo: supplied

“For the last few years, we have seen an absence of flu infections in our communities, but this year we are already seeing a cases,” Dr Susan Jack, Medical Officer of Health, said today.

“If you are eligible for a free flu vaccination, we would highly recommend that you go and get it now. New Zealand's borders have opened, and while we welcome visitors, we are also now seeing flu strains circulating in our communities.

"A flu vaccination will reduce your risk of severe flu symptoms, reduce the likelihood that you will require hospital level care, and decrease the likelihood that you will pass the influenza virus onto others.”

Flu (influenza) vaccination is free for anyone over the age of 65, Māori and Pacific people over the age of 55, pregnant people, and anyone with underlying health conditions. Many workplaces also offer free flu vaccination for staff.

You can find out more about the flu vaccination here: Flu (influenza) vaccines | Ministry of Health NZ

Flu vaccination is available through your GP, or you can find your nearest location offering flu vaccination here: Pharmacy • Healthpoint

Hospitalisations

There are 26 people in hospital in the South today.

Cases in hospital (national): Northland: 9; Waitemata: 43; Counties Manukau: 35; Auckland: 73; Waikato: 41; Bay of Plenty: 20; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 16; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 21; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 6; Capital and Coast: 13; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 4; Southern: 26.

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO. Due to the increased use of RATs and system lag issues there may be a discrepancy in the number of total active cases from the territorial authority breakdown.

Covid deaths

The 14 deaths reported today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with the disease to 876, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

One of today's deaths was from Northland, two were from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from MidCentral, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region; six from Canterbury and one from Southern.

Six people were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and five were aged over 90. Nine were women and five were men.

Latest cases in South

One million confirmed cases

The ministry says New Zealand has today reached a total of 1,001,898 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This time last year, the confirmed case total was 2288.

"New Zealanders' collective response to Covid-19 helped us to keep our case numbers low, especially in that first year when the virus was rampant internationally."

“I would like to reiterate my thanks to everyone in New Zealand who has played their part to keep our case numbers and rates low when compared internationally, and for continuing to do their bit to follow public health advice and minimise the spread of Covid-19,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Location of new community cases: Northland (265), Auckland (2,945), Waikato (625), Bay of Plenty (254), Lakes (175), Hawke’s Bay (274), MidCentral (348), Whanganui (97), Taranaki (255), Tairāwhiti (75), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (600), Hutt Valley (264), Nelson Marlborough (339), Canterbury (1,397), South Canterbury (164), Southern (889), West Coast (98), Unknown (4).

There were also 78 new cases at the border today.

