Awareness seen as key to mental health tool’s success Public awareness will be key to the success of a new online mental health tool, a health sector leader says.

Patients angry ketamine trial to end Patients angry ketamine treatment trial to end Patients enrolled in a soon-to-be-scrapped SDHB ketamine trial have reacted angrily to the decision, saying they had no notice they would be expected to stop taking a drug they call their last hope.

Hospital ED again stretched Hospital ED again stretched Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department is once more being stretched to its limits and many patients are waiting on beds in corridors to be seen by medical staff.

Midwifery locum for emergency Midwifery locum for emergency At least one emergency locum midwife will be installed in Wanaka in April, while a district-wide solution to the midwifery shortage is being addressed.

Scans rebooked after CT failure Scans rebooked after CT failure Dunedin Hospital is rebooking patients whose appointments had to be postponed after a CT scanner broke down last week.

Influence of debt on medical roles studied Influence of debt on medical roles studied Medical students saddled with high tuition debt are not all chasing high-paying roles after graduation, and many are prepared to take jobs in rural areas or in general practice, a new study suggests.

Hospital build housing issue identified Hospital build housing issue identified Accommodation for the construction workforce required to build the new Dunedin Hospital has been identified as a significant hurdle.

More ophthalmology appointments booked More ophthalmology appointments booked The number of eye patients awaiting treatment at SDHB hospitals continues to grow, but there has been improvement in the number of appointments booked.

Whooping cough cases in South Whooping cough cases in South Public Health South is keeping a close eye on whooping cough cases, with 24 probable and confirmed cases so far this month.

Mental health policy changes sought Call for changes to policy Policy changes and greater accountability need to follow the Government's newly announced ministerial inquiry into mental health and addiction, a Dunedin suicide prevention trust says.

SDHB to push ahead with plans SDHB to push ahead with plans Ambitious plans by the Southern District Health Board to remodel how people interact with the health system are being pushed ahead, despite concerns how the cash-strapped organisation will fund them.