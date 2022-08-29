Covid: 116 new community cases, 1 death in South

Photo: Getty Images

There are 116 new community cases of Covid to report in the South today and one death.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there are reporting 1653 community new cases, 341 current hospitalisations and six more deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 2425 - last Monday it was 3655.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations today is 351 - last Monday it was 472.

There are now a total of 1869 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now 6.

In the latest deaths, four were from the Auckland region, one from the Wellington region and one from Southern.

One person was aged in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s and two over 90. Five were women and one was a man.

The Ministry no longer provides daily Covid updates on Saturday and Sunday, and published those daily case numbers today.

On Sunday, 1304 cases were detected, while on Saturday, there were 2141 cases identified.

Of the 1653 cases reported today, 96 people had recently travelled overseas. Over the weekend, there were 228 new cases at the border.

Hospitalisations

Total number 341: Northland: 6; Waitematā: 61; Counties Manukau: 30; Auckland: 53; Waikato: 42; Bay of Plenty: 9; Lakes: 8; Hawke’s Bay: 10; MidCentral: 12; Whanganui: 2; Taranaki: 4; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast: 16 Hutt Valley: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 10; Canterbury: 44; West Coast: 2; South Canterbury: 8; Southern: 10.

Three people are in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

