Thursday, 11 August 2022

Covid-19: 325 new southern cases, one death

    Photo: Getty Images
    There are 325 new community cases of Covid-19 and one death to report in the South.

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 4818 community cases, 571 current hospitalisations and 24 deaths.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4750, down from 6142 last Thursday.

    Twenty-eight of those in hospital are in the South.

    The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 660, down from 799 last week.

    Total number of hospitalisations nationwide is 571: Northland: 24; Waitematā: 59; Counties Manukau: 48; Auckland: 70; Waikato: 61; Bay of Plenty: 24; Lakes: 13; Hawke’s Bay: 36; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 12; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 9; Capital & Coast: 14; Hutt Valley: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 12; Canterbury: 95 ; West Coast: 3; South Canterbury: 19; Southern: 28.

    Of the 24 people whose deaths were reported today: two were from Northland, five were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, four were from MidCentral, two were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, four were from Canterbury, one was from Southern.

    One was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Of these people, 16 were women and eight were men.

     

     

