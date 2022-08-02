Covid-19: 562 new southern cases, six deaths

Photo: Getty Images

There are 562 new community cases of Covid-19 and six deaths to report in the South.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 7113 community cases and 738 current hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6683, down from 8335 last Tuesday.

There were 33 new deaths reported today, including six from the Southern DHB area and eight were from Canterbury.

Of the 33 people whose deaths were reported today: four were from Auckland region, two were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, five were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, two were from Nelson Marlborough, five were from Canterbury, three were from South Canterbury, six were from Southern.

Two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90. Of these people, 15 were women and 18 were men.

Hospitalisations

Total number 738: Northland: 16; Waitematā: 77; Counties Manukau: 76; Auckland: 91; Waikato: 109; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 11; Hawke’s Bay: 38; MidCentral: 44; Whanganui: 9; Taranaki: 21; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 32; Nelson Marlborough: 19; Canterbury/West Coast: 117; South Canterbury: 16; Southern: 33.

Twenty-five people are being treated in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

Community cases