Sunday, 31 July 2022

Covid-19: Cases drop again as surge seems to ease

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Health

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    There are 339 new community cases of Covid-19 in the South to report from the Ministry of Health today. 

    In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 4238 community cases and 806 current hospitalisations. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7183.

    The rolling average on Sunday last week was 8600.

    Twelve people are in intensive care on a high dependency unit nationwide. 

    As at yesterday, Saturday July 30, there were a total of 1,502 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

    The average increase in deaths each day attributable to Covid-19, over the past seven days to yesterday, is now 19.

    Hospitalisations

    Cases in hospital: total number 806: Northland: 18; Waitematā: 88; Counties Manukau: 51; Auckland: 139; Waikato: 96; Bay of Plenty: 31; Lakes: 17; Hawke’s Bay: 39; MidCentral: 52; Whanganui: 14; Taranaki: 20; Tairāwhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 6; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 36; Nelson Marlborough: 18; Canterbury/West Coast: 120; South Canterbury: 16; Southern: 43.

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter