Covid cases up in Dunedin and Queenstown

There are 69 new cases of Covid-19 in the Southern area, including 26 in Dunedin and 37 in Queenstown, according to latest figures from the region's DHB.

In a statement tonight, the Southern DHB said other new community cases were in Invercargill (3), Waitaki (2) and Southland (1) as at 11.59pm on Thursday.

The total number of active cases in the region was 222, with the majority in Queenstown (160), then Dunedin (41), Invercargill and Southland (6 each), Gore (5), Waitaki (3) and Central Otago (1).

Image: SDHB

Clutha remains the only area yet to record any Covid cases in the Omicron outbreak.

The DHB said that as at 1pm today, 158 close contacts were isolating throughout the Southern district. Sixty-seven were in the Queenstown-Lakes district and 74 were in Dunedin.

The DHB said close contact numbers have decreased in the last two days as New Zealand moved into phase two of the Omicron outbreak. Phase two targets high-risk exposure events and classifies close contacts and exposure events using different criteria to phase one.

Locations of interest released today include Dunedin and Queenstown flights as exposure sites and close contacts in various rows have been identified.

Nationally, Covid cases continued to climb, with a record 1929 cases added to the tally today, including 77 in the SDHB area, the Ministry of Health reported.

The DHB said tonight the Ministry's daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This was because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions. Total numbers will always be the formal daily case tally as reported to the WHO.

Hospital services

The Southern DHB said planned care at hospitals (elective operations and procedures) would continue as planned.

"As an extra layer of protection for patients and staff, a Covid-19 test will be required 48-72 hours prior to surgery. This can be conducted at any community testing centre. Patients will be contacted by their Planned Care Team if they will require a swab for their procedure."

From Monday, February 21 all hospitals in the Southern district will have a change in visiting hours. The new hours are: 2pm to 6pm, 7 days a week.

"Please plan to visit your family, whānau and friends within this timeframe.

"We have put additional safeguards in place at our hospital to protect our patients and staff. Visitors are required to wear medical masks and other PPE as required. Visitors with mask exemptions are not able to enter our hospitals.

"Patients in our wards may have a maximum of two registered visitors during their entire admission. Only one of the registered visitors may visit each day. Exceptions may be made in time-sensitive palliative care situations and/or when people need interpreters or other equity-related support."

The DHB said one support person, who has been screened and approved by the relevant area, may attend outpatient appointments and ambulatory care (walk-ins).

Maternity services: Where there is no suspicion of Covid-19 contact or symptoms for either the patient or support person, one key support person (one partner or one birthing partner) can accompany patients into the assessment room and birthing suite. Detailed information is available on the Southern Health website.

Keeping safe

The Southern DHB advised to take these measures to help keep safe:

• If you have any symptoms (no matter how mild) get a test and stay at home until you get the result

• Please only get a test if you are symptomatic; or have been at a location of interest at the specified time and are a close contact; or have been asked to by Public Health

• Get your booster (or get vaccinated) if you’re eligible and haven’t already

• Make sure you wear your mask

• Scan in with your QR codes everywhere you go

Physically distance, wash/sanitise your hands, and keep up good hygiene measures.

• Make sure you have your personal plan ready and prepare your household if you are required to isolate at home. More information about creating a plan is available here.

The Southern DHB says most people with Covid-19 are likely to have a mild to moderate illness and be able to fully recover in their own home.

"Everyone who tests positive for Covid, those who live with them, and their close contacts will need to isolate at home or other suitable accommodation to help stop the spread of the virus."

The period of self-isolation for people who test positive is 10 days for household contacts and seven says for close contacts. People should self-isolate until told you no longer need to do so by a public health official.

"If you become seriously unwell while isolating at home, you will receive hospital care," the DHB said.