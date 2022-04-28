'Covid prevalent' as South faces 'long tail' of virus

southern_case_map_28_april_22.png A break down of the total number of active cases by territorial authority. Image: SDHB

The Southern District Health Board says Covid-19 is "prevalent in the South" and hospitalisations remain high as the virus continues its spread through the region's older population.

This afternoon the SDHB gave its first Covid-19 regional update since last week.

"Covid-19 is prevalent throughout the Southern region with numbers continuing to be around 1000 per day.

"Our district has entered the “long tail” of Covid-19 and, as we enter the cooler months, it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant and follow the simple public health guidelines that we all now know: wear a mask correctly, test if you have symptoms, and stay home until you receive a negative test result or are a household contact of a confirmed case.

"Covid-19 hospitalisations remain high across the Southern district as the virus has spread into our older population.

"Those over the age of 65 have a higher chance of complications as a result of Covid-19 infection and thus a higher likelihood of requiring hospitalisation.

"The SDHB encourages anyone in this age group to get boosted if they have not yet done so. A booster dose is your best defence against Covid-19 hospitalisation."

The SDHB revealed there were 27 people with Covid-19 in Dunedin Hospital, two of which are in ICU or HDU; 13 are in Southland Hospital, two are in Dunstan Hospital and one is in Lakes District Hospital.

Today the Ministry of Health revealed there were 1065 new community cases of the virus in the SDHB area.

It said there are 6688 active cases in the region.

The SDHB revealed where today's reported cases were located.