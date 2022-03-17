Covid in the South: 1220 cases, 16 in hospital

Of today's 19,566 new community cases, 1220 were in the Southern DHB area.

The Ministry of Health said today's new cases brought the total number of cases the South has had since the start of the current outbreak to 18,243.

The Ministry said there are 9684 active cases and 8555 have recovered. The remaining four are people who died with Covid-19.

The SDHB revealed this afternoon where today's new cases were located

90 new cases in Central Otago

70 new cases in Clutha

368 new cases in Dunedin

65 new cases in Gore

200 new cases in Invercargill

248 new cases in Queenstown-Lakes

95 new cases in Southland

80 new cases in Waitaki

The SDHB said a decision has been made nationally that areas with fewer than 5 new cases per 24-hour period will be reported as “<5”. All territorial authorities with fewer than 100 cases will have their case numbers rounded to the nearest 5.

The SDHB gave a breakdown of the number of active cases by council area for the 9645 cases it provided data for.

The number of active cases are:

415 active cases in Central Otago

575 active cases in Clutha

3556 active cases in Dunedin

435 active cases in Gore

1385 active cases in Invercargill

2069 active cases in Queenstown-Lakes

555 active cases in Southland

675 active cases in Waitaki

<5 active cases in undisclosed area

The Ministry of Health said earlier there were 16 people with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

The SDHB has stated where 15 of those patients were receiving treatment.

Ten patients were in Dunedin Hospital, four patients were in Southland Hospital and one patient was in Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

One patient in the intensive care unit in Dunedin Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19, the SDHB revealed this afternoon.

It said the inclusion of the patient was "incidental" as they were in ICU for other reasons, but "happen to also be Covid-19 positive".