Covid in the South: 1220 cases, 16 in hospital

The Ministry of Health said today's new cases brought the total number of cases the South has had since the start of the current outbreak to 18,243.
The Ministry said there are 9684 active cases and 8555 have recovered. The remaining four are people who died with Covid-19.
The SDHB revealed this afternoon where today's new cases were located
- 90 new cases in Central Otago
- 70 new cases in Clutha
- 368 new cases in Dunedin
- 65 new cases in Gore
- 200 new cases in Invercargill
- 248 new cases in Queenstown-Lakes
- 95 new cases in Southland
- 80 new cases in Waitaki
The SDHB said a decision has been made nationally that areas with fewer than 5 new cases per 24-hour period will be reported as “<5”. All territorial authorities with fewer than 100 cases will have their case numbers rounded to the nearest 5.
The SDHB gave a breakdown of the number of active cases by council area for the 9645 cases it provided data for.
The number of active cases are:
- 415 active cases in Central Otago
- 575 active cases in Clutha
- 3556 active cases in Dunedin
- 435 active cases in Gore
- 1385 active cases in Invercargill
- 2069 active cases in Queenstown-Lakes
- 555 active cases in Southland
- 675 active cases in Waitaki
- <5 active cases in undisclosed area
The Ministry of Health said earlier there were 16 people with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.
The SDHB has stated where 15 of those patients were receiving treatment.
Ten patients were in Dunedin Hospital, four patients were in Southland Hospital and one patient was in Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.
One patient in the intensive care unit in Dunedin Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19, the SDHB revealed this afternoon.
It said the inclusion of the patient was "incidental" as they were in ICU for other reasons, but "happen to also be Covid-19 positive".