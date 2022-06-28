Dunedin ward closed to visitors

Photo: ODT files

Another ward at Dunedin Hospital has been closed to visitors from Wednesday.

In a statement this afternoon, the Southern District Health Board said visiting to Ward 4C would be temporarily suspended following a patient Covid exposure event.

"All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the exposure event is contained. This includes closely monitoring patients and staff for signs and symptoms of Covid-19," it said.

"Our priority is patient safety. We apologise for the inconvenience to patients on Ward 4C and their families. We know this is distressing for them, and we thank everyone for supporting our health care team to keep our community safe."

The Southern DHB said it would like to thank the community in advance "for their kindness and patience during this time".

Visiting during this time was available on compassionate grounds and people should contact Ward 4C for further details.

All patients and their families were being notified of the changes.

Meanwhile, general visiting at the hospital remains from 2-6pm daily.

The DHB said an update would be provided when visitor restrictions eased.