Thursday, 27 January 2022

5.40 pm

Dunedin wards reopen after Norovirus outbreak

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Health

    A Norovirus outbreak which began in Dunedin Hospital earlier this month has been resolved and all wards affected have reopened.

    The outbreak began on Monday, January 10.

    “We are very pleased that the outbreak of Norovirus at Dunedin Hospital has concluded swiftly, demonstrating the effectiveness of our infection prevention control measures,” Southern District Health Board chief operating officer Hamish Brown said today.

    “Staff are to be commended for their excellent work towards ending the outbreak and implementing measures to reduce the spread of the virus and return to normal ward operations.”  

    All people visiting Dunedin Hospital who are not patients are reminded to stay at home if they are unwell and not to visit until they have been symptom free for 48 hours.

    These measures will help reduce the risk of future outbreaks and protect staff and vulnerable patients.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter