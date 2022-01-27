Dunedin wards reopen after Norovirus outbreak

A Norovirus outbreak which began in Dunedin Hospital earlier this month has been resolved and all wards affected have reopened.

The outbreak began on Monday, January 10.

“We are very pleased that the outbreak of Norovirus at Dunedin Hospital has concluded swiftly, demonstrating the effectiveness of our infection prevention control measures,” Southern District Health Board chief operating officer Hamish Brown said today.

“Staff are to be commended for their excellent work towards ending the outbreak and implementing measures to reduce the spread of the virus and return to normal ward operations.”

All people visiting Dunedin Hospital who are not patients are reminded to stay at home if they are unwell and not to visit until they have been symptom free for 48 hours.

These measures will help reduce the risk of future outbreaks and protect staff and vulnerable patients.