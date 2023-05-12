Five years of bowel screening celebrated

Southland bowel screening programme staff are all smiles as they celebrate five years of work in the South. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Healthcare workers are celebrating the five-year anniversary of a screening programme that has resulted in the early detection of 319 cases of bowel cancer in the Southern region.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Southern staff are delighted with the results the national bowel screening programme has achieved since it began in April 2018.

Southern has one of the highest participation rates in the country and the highest rate among Māori at 67.4% taking part.

Southern programme clinical lead Dr Jason Hill said the participants were diagnosed with cancer at a much earlier stage than they would have been had they waited for symptoms to develop and many more have had polyps removed, which can, if left untreated, develop into bowel cancer.

"The programme has surpassed all expectations, in terms of participation rates and achievement of key performance indicators, and this had a major impact in reducing the burden of this disease in our community," Dr Hill said.

Screening is free for those aged 60 to 74 years of age, and invitations and test kits for those eligible to participate are sent through the mail.

Last year, the Government announced the bowel screening age for Māori and Pasifika people will be lowered from 60 to 50 years old starting in 2023.

Dr Hill said Southern hoped to extend the benefits of the programme to this new group as soon as possible, and the team was already working hard to ensure high participation rates.

"We acknowledge that completing the test, and potentially receiving a positive result, can be a daunting thought for some, but the process of testing is very easy and has been lifesaving for hundreds of Southern residents."

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Southern staff mark the five-year anniversary since the launch of the National Bowel Screening Programme. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Nationally, 1936 cancers had been detected.

As of April 18, a total of 130,379 kits have been sent out and 89,632 returned, which corresponds to a 69% participation rate, well above the target of 60%.

Some 4122 tests returned a positive result.

Te Aka Whai Ora kaumatua Matapura Ellison, who has been a bowel screening champion for five years, said she had been surprised to be identified as needing further investigation, and had an annual check for the last three years.

"Don’t be frightened or reticent about the test. It’s easy to do," she said.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the developed world and it is the second most common cause of cancer death for New Zealanders.

More than 3000 New Zealanders are diagnosed each year.

More than 1200 die from it annually.

People who are diagnosed with bowel cancer at an early stage have a much greater chance of being successfully treated.