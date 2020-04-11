Four new Covid-19 cases in South

There are four new confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in the Southern area the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said today there were 29 new cases in NZ, 20 confirmed and nine probable.

Of those cases four of them are in the Southern District Health Board area.

This brings the total amount of cases in the Southern area to 206.

The ministry earlier incorrectly said the number of new Southern cases was five, and the total 207.

This still means the South still has the highest case total, followed by Waitemata DHB (183) and then Auckland DHB (173).

McElnay also announced two more people had died due to the virus bringing the total in New Zealand to four.

Two people are in hospital in the Southern area and one of them is in a critical condition in the ICU in Dunedin, McElnay said.

The South had the second highest increase in the last 24 hours with four, behind Waitemata which had seven new cases.