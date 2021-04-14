Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Jabs by end of June for 20% of Southern population: Ministry

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Health

    Queenstown Medical Centre nurse Suzie Hilton receives her first Covid-19 vaccination from...
    Queenstown Medical Centre nurse Suzie Hilton receives her first Covid-19 vaccination from colleague Liz Taylor at the Isle St clinic on Saturday. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH
    More than one million New Zealanders are expected to be vaccinated by the end of June, including more than 70,000 in the Southern District Health Board area, according to the Ministry of Health's newly released plan.

    It comes after the Government refused to share its progress numbers on the Ministry of Health website following multiple request from the Herald and criticism of messy handling of public health data.

    Today, the plan reveals a breakdown of the number of people who have so far been vaccinated at each District Health Board along with a weekly target of the number expected to be vaccinated by the end of June.

    By June 30, the Minstry of Health expects at least 1,161,952 New Zealanders should have received their first jab.

    Of these, 70,324 will be people from the Southern District Health Board area, equating to approximately 20% of the population. 

    Covid-19 vaccination targets for each DHB
    The number of people to be vaccinated by the end of June

    DHBTotal to end JunePercent of population 
    West Coast11,640
    36%
    Wairarapa15,960
    33%
    Lakes35,630
    30%
    South Canterbury17,304
    28%
    Auckland Metro456,350
    26%
    Northland44,217
    23%
    Hawke's Bay38,196
    21%
    MidCentral39,632
    21%
    Tairāwhiti10,723
    21%
    Southern70,324
    20%
    Nelson Marlborough29,740
    18%
    Bay of Plenty47,906
    18%
    Waikato73,042
    17%
    Canterbury95,568
    16%
    Whanganui10,020
    15%
    Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley65,436
    14%
    Taranaki8,829
    7%
    Other Sites6,840
     
    Total1,077,357
     

     

    Almost half of those (497,991 people) will be from the Auckland metro region, which accounts for about 26% of its population.

    At Canterbury DHB, nearly 100,100 people (16% of the population) should have been given their first dose by then.

    And at Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley, at least 65,000 people (20% of its population) should have had their first jab.

    To date, only 84,600 New Zealanders have been vaccinated across the country. In the Wairarapa and West Coast not one person has received the jab.

    The most common demographic to receive the vaccination so far are those between the age of 30 and 39. More than 21,000 in that age bracket have had their first job and more than 6000 have had both.

    More than 60,000 females have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and more than 41,000 males.

    In order for every New Zealander to be vaccinated by the end of the year, it will mean that about one million people will need the jab each month.

    Despite having a bigger population than six other regions, Taranaki DHB is planned to have the lowest coverage with only 7% of its population vaccinated by June 30.

    - additional reporting Otago Daily Times

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter