New Covid cases rise to 809 in South

There are 809 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in the South today and 1 death in the region.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 9,629 new community cases, 24 deaths and 493 current hospitalisations.

"The rise in Covid-19 cases today is not unexpected as New Zealand moves towards the winter peak for respiratory illness, including Covid-19," the statement said.

"In addition, it is not unusual for reported cases to rise following a weekend."

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7,246, compared with 5480 this time last week.

The number of publicly reported deaths with Covid now stands at 1,591 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 15.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today, five were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, four from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from MidCentral, four were from Wellington region, four were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

Three were in their 40s, five were in their seventies, seven were in their 80s, and nine were aged over 90. Of these people, 14 were women and ten were men.

Hospitalisations

Covid-19 Cases in hospital: total number 493: Northland: 8; Waitematā: 101; Counties Manukau: 34; Auckland: 53; Waikato: 53; Bay of Plenty: 29; Lakes: 9; Hawke’s Bay: 16; MidCentral: 14; Whanganui: 7; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 7; Capital and Coast: 37; Hutt Valley: 6; Nelson Marlborough: 10; Canterbury: 59; South Canterbury: 7; West Coast: 1; Southern: 28.

There are 11 people in ICU with Covid-19.