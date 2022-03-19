Novel drug-release system stops epileptic seizures

University of Otago School of Biomedical Sciences researcher Prof John Reynolds is part of a team developing another method of delivering drugs to people who have epilepsy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Imagine being injected with medication which sits dormant in your bloodstream until specialised sound and light waves are used to release it into specific areas of the brain.

Sound like science fiction? Well now it is becoming science fact.

University of Otago School of Biomedical Sciences researcher Prof John Reynolds has proved it can be used to stop seizure activity in people with epilepsy, and he is now developing the system to make it safe and ready for human trials in the next two years.

He and fellow researchers from Otago and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, in Japan, believe the novel way of delivering drugs could also be an effective solution and a life-changer for patients with Parkinson’s disease and brain tumours.

"The sound waves can be applied from outside the head to target an area where epileptic seizures can start, and will release the drug from tiny biological packages circulating in the bloodstream as they pass through the area, to suppress the seizure activity," Prof Reynolds said.

A device would be connected to the head of the patient, and drug-containing liposomes would be injected into the bloodstream.

These liposomes would float around, but not change the brain unless activated.

"The device could then be triggered by the person when they sense an aura that a seizure is coming on, or automatically by a system that detects seizure brain waves, activating the liposome to release the drug to stop the seizure from developing.

"Our studies showed this system does just that — release of the drugs is rapid, immediate and effective."

Their laboratory testing focused on epileptic seizures in particular because of the challenges of long-term treatment with present anti-epileptic drugs and the large number of patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.

Ideally, treatment for epilepsy should prevent seizures before they occurred, but existing treatments were not effective in about one-third of patients, he said.

Such patients were at significant risk of morbidity and mortality.

"Our system could present the possibility of further reducing seizure frequency and allowing the person to take fewer drugs to reduce their seizures, improving their quality of life."

