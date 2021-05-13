Parking appeal for new hospital

More parking is needed in the area where the new Dunedin Hospital will be built, Otago Farmers Market representative Cherry Lucas says.

‘‘Now is the time for the council to take a leadership role in providing additional parking,’’ she told Dunedin city councillors at a 10-year plan hearing yesterday.

The issue should be dealt with while the hospital was being built, so the parking would be available when it opened, she said.

Ms Lucas suggested St Andrew St as the ideal site for a multi-level parking building.