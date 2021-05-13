Thursday, 13 May 2021

Parking appeal for new hospital

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Health

    More parking is needed in the area where the new Dunedin Hospital will be built, Otago Farmers Market representative Cherry Lucas says.

    ‘‘Now is the time for the council to take a leadership role in providing additional parking,’’ she told Dunedin city councillors at a 10-year plan hearing yesterday.

    The issue should be dealt with while the hospital was being built, so the parking would be available when it opened, she said.

    Ms Lucas suggested St Andrew St as the ideal site for a multi-level parking building.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    Dunedin