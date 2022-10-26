Review touts regionally wider approach

A deal brokered by the former Southern District Health Board in early 2021 for some orthopaedic patients to be treated in Timaru is being touted as the way forward to solving acute waiting list problems.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (HNZ) yesterday released its planned care taskforce report, a review of how much unmet health need exists and how it could be met.

Of its 101 recommendations, 30 have been classed as needing urgent action beginning this year, while the remaining 71 will be addressed in 2023 and beyond. No targets have been set for when they would be achieved.

Chief executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa said that effective management of waiting lists was crucial to reducing waiting times for elective surgery and addressing issues of equity of access to healthcare.

"Our health system transformation means that working as one health system, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has removed boundaries," Ms Apa said.

"This allows the health system to think regionally and collaboratively, with more ability to meet clinical demand for planned care in a timely way.

"One early example is South Canterbury, which is assisting the Southern region with orthopaedic capacity: the plan is to assist with 70 patients a year, who will come from all over the Otago region."

That plan was first suggested by the SDHB in March last year as a way of tackling spiralling waiting lists, and the first operations in Timaru on southern patients were performed in May, 14 months before Te Whatu Ora took over from the 20 former DHBs.

Similarly, the SDHB last year sent cancer patients to both Wellington and Christchurch when radiation oncology wait lists hit record levels.

The taskforce which drafted the report was chaired by Andrew Connolly, who oversaw reform of the SDHB’s colonoscopy service.

It accepted that there was considerable variation in availability of planned care — widely referred to as the "post-code lottery" — and recommended that HNZ immediately complete work already under way to establish a nationally consistent system to assess patient priority.

It also urged the organisation to work with clinical experts to set out defined minimum thresholds for access to care for various conditions and also establish what the national capacity was for treating them.

Thousands of elective procedures were cancelled this winter because of staff shortages and/or the impact of Covid-19 or seasonal illness, or because acute procedures were given greater priority.

The report recommended that where scale allowed, HNZ should develop capacity for the provision of planned care that was protected from the impact of acute demand and associated staffing constraints.

Other priority recommendations included:

- A review and potential upgrade of data gathering.

- Increasing the endoscopy workforce.

- Ensuring regional co-operation to improve access to radiology and scanning.

- That districts must consider pooling of lists and outsourcing if waiting lists become excessive.

- Monitoring weekly use of operating theatres.

- Working with the private sector to improve capacity.

HNZ should expect that all patients would be prioritised through a nationally recognised system, that no-one should wait more than four months for a first specialist appointment, and that all patients given a commitment that they would be treated within four months should not have to wait longer than that for their procedure, the report said.

HNZ also commissioned a report on health workforce issues, which is expected to be released publicly soon.

Southern shortfalls

- Referrals: About 1500 South Islanders a year who are referred to a specialist are not seen.

- Scans: To June this year, 12% of South Island CT scans and 38% of MRI scans not done within 42 days or less.

- Colonoscopy: To June this year, 28% of South Island urgent procedures not done within 14 days, 45% non urgent procedures not done within 42 days or less.

- First specialist appointments: Of 26,533 South Islanders on waiting lists in June; 25% had waited more than four months to be seen, 4% had waited a year or more.

- Elective surgery: Of 15,923 South Islanders on waiting lists in June; 690 had waited more than four months to be seen, 520 had waited a year or more.

