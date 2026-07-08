Scanners lifted into place

A CT scanner is manoeuvred into the new Dunedin outpatient building on Monday. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Two key new machines have been lifted into the Dunedin hospital outpatient building.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora outpatient building project director Andrew Holmes said in a statement the key components for the MRI and CT machines were successfully lifted into the new outpatient building on Monday.

The MRI scanner — at 6.3 tonnes — was the heavier of the two lifts. It required the use of a 160-tonnes-capable telescopic crane operating from the inpatient building site. It will be set up this month and final calibration is next month.

The CT scanner, which weighed 3 tonnes, was also successfully lifted into the building, Mr Holmes said.

Four smaller X-ray units would be brought in via the internal lifts next month.

The arrival of the MRI and CT scanners marked a major step in bringing the building to life.

‘‘These technologies will play a vital role in supporting diagnosis and treatment for patients across the region and their installation reflects the significant progress being made as we prepare to open later this year.’’

Moving the machines was delayed until Monday’s rain cleared.