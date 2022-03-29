SIQ not for tourists who get Covid in South: DHB

Dr Hywel Lloyd. Photo: supplied

The Southern DHB says supported isolation facilities are not for tourists who fall ill with Covid-19 while visiting the region.

In a statement late this afternoon, the DHB said as Covid-19 restrictions ease and people travel across New Zealand, it was beginning to see a rise in demand for supported isolation quarantine (SIQ) for tourists who test positive in the South.

However, this was reserved for people in exceptional circumstances who cannot isolate safely at their place of residence, the DHB said.

"SIQ is a limited resource that is designed to provide members of our community who test positive for Covid-19, a safe place to isolate if they are unable to do so at their normal place of residence.

"SIQ is not a resource for travellers who test positive for Covid-19 while visiting our region."

Dr Hywel Lloyd, the DHB's Covid-19 response lead, said travellers who tested positive for Covid while visiting the Southern district would be required to pay for their seven-day isolation period.

“People who choose to travel must take responsibility for themselves and travel at their own risk. Welfare assistance will, of course, be offered if it is needed," he said.

It was highly recommended that anyone who chooses to travel should budget for a potential seven-day isolation period or take out travel insurance that covers Covid-19.

There are 17,148 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, including 1404 in the South. Twenty-three people are in SDHB hospitals and there has been one death in the region.

