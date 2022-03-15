Some health services may be scaled back as SDHB staff isolate

As the number of active cases of Omicron continues to rise in the South more health workers will be in isolation resulting in some services being scaled back, the SDHB warns.

"In the coming weeks some services across the Southern DHB may change or scale back to allow staff to be redeployed to areas in the health care system where care cannot be deferred.

"These areas include services such as cancer care, non-deferrable surgery and diagnostic procedures such as radiology.

"Some services that may see changes include non-urgent surgeries and non-urgent outpatient clinics."

The SDHB said people affected by these changes would be contacted directly.

"If you have not been contacted, please assume that your outpatient appointment or surgery is going ahead."

SDHB chief operating officer Hamish Brown said staff had been doing a great job caring for patients amidst the outbreak.

He asked the Southern community to remember that all healthcare staff were doing their best to care for patients and the community during an unprecedented time in New Zealand's history.

“It is understandable that some people who visit our hospitals and healthcare providers may feel anxious or frustrated but this is no excuse to take these feeling out on staff. We would ask that everyone be kind and considerate to healthcare staff during this stressful time.

“We apologise in advance to those affected by these changes and remind the Southern community to still seek out medical care if they or a loved one need it.”