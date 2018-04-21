Survey to provide data on health of 5000-plus veterans

David McBride

A planned survey on the health of New Zealand military veterans this year will be a "big step forward" towards ensuring they receive the health care they deserve.

Associate Prof David McBride, who directs the University of Otago research theme on "Health of Veterans, Serving Personnel and their Families", made that point this week. Prof McBride has served as the commanding officer of the Otago and Southland Regiment and has served as a medical officer in East Timor and Afghanistan.

He has undertaken veterans health research for the past 10 years, but has often been frustrated by insufficient health data.

But undertaking a national survey of at least 5000 of an estimated 9000 New Zealand veterans would provide much more comprehensive data, including about psychological health.

Most former service personnel coped well with civilian life, but some suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

Some fell through gaps in health support and could end up homeless.

"We recognise the need to deploy a specific strategy to reach ‘at risk’ veterans: those unemployed, in precarious employment, in strife or homeless," he said.

It was planned to complete a health survey of both veterans and current service personnel this year, including through an online questionnaire.

A report on findings would be produced next year, and a paper on veterans health would also be prepared for a medical journal, he said.

New Zealand had long considered itself a "good international citizen" and governments had decided on peacekeeping and other overseas deployments.

But it was ultimately the men or women in uniform who were "at the sharp end", he said.

The best way to ensure good health was protected was through early, well-targeted intervention, including when people were moving back into civilian life.

More comprehensive information about health status and risk factors was needed to ensure that positive outcomes were achieved, he said.

