Trust will take over care of residents

The anxious wait for residents of ward 11 at Wakari Hospital and their families is at an end, after confirmation that a Christchurch-based charitable trust is to take over care of them in the community.

Just over a year ago, as part of its response to an independent review of its mental health and addiction services, the then Southern District Health Board (SDHB) signalled that it would close ward 11, one of several facilities in the Dunedin hospital complex deemed unfit for purpose.

The ward is home to up to 16 people who need an extended period of support following an acute admission, or who have difficulty finding appropriate accommodation and support for them to move back into the community.

When the imminent closure was announced, both families of residents and staff members contacted the Otago Daily Times concerned at the lack of certainty for the vulnerable residents of ward 11.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Southern took over from the SDHB in tendering for an outside agency to replace the services provided in ward 11, and yesterday announced that the Comcare Charitable Trust, from Christchurch, had been successful.

"The new services will enable greater access to, and choice of, support options available for people with complex needs," Te Whatu Ora Southern interim district director Hamish Brown said.

"The entire transition process will be carefully planned and at this stage it is anticipated to take around 18 months to complete."

Comcare has provided both community housing and mental health and addiction support workers across Canterbury for more than 35 years.

Chief executive Martin Cole told the ODT that the trust would be seeking about 10 new staff to work in Otago as the ward 11 residents transitioned to their new living arrangements, and also additional housing.

"We think that we can bring something new and improve the lives of the people that we are there to support.

"We envisage having hired up to 10 full-time equivalents within two years, we will work our way up to that number.

"In terms of housing, we will be looking at using a range of options — some from the private rental market and some potentially from public housing.

"We can also look at whether we can develop some of our own housing in the region as well, but that will take time."

It was possible that services provided by Comcare in Otago could expand, but for now its focus was purely on the residents of ward 11..

"There is always potential to look to help others as well ... we are open to working with the established network there, as well as adding our own flavour to it."

Te Whatu Ora Southern mental health, addictions and intellectual disability executive director Toni Gutschlag said Comcare would be able to vary the amount and types of support it offered depending on need, and would proactively support clients to engage with general health and wellbeing services.

"Comcare and Te Whatu Ora staff will work closely together to support people currently residing in ward 11 and other inpatient services to transition into the new services.

"The service will then expand and be able to support a much wider group of people."

