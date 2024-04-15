Healthy walks

Nicky Parsons (right), of Port Chalmers, and her dog Maggie participate in Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust’s Laps for Life event at Alhambra North Ground in Dunedin yesterday.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

More than 600 people participated in the event, which was to raise awareness of the work of the trust, which employs more than 20 people in Dunedin.

Co-organiser Tai Davies said the event "smashed" their goal of 1000 laps of the field, or 365km.

"The aim is for the collective laps to add up to 365km, representing 1km for every day of new possibilities in a year.

There’s always a good side to mental health and physical health.

Everyone seems to be loving it, it’s been a good turnout today.

We hope people get a sense of resilience out of the day."