Heart checks popular

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Te Kāika general practitioner Lily Fraser (left), Sher Your Heart organiser Savannah Ngatae (centre) and Dunedin Hospital cardiologist Anouska Moynagh stand outside the Te Kāika Forbury Health Centre.

Miss Ngatae co-organised a free screening day in memory of her mother, Sheralyn (Sher) Weepers, who died in May after having heart problems.

Hundreds of people turned up between 10am and 4pm on Saturday to get checked for early signs of heart conditions, including cardiovascular disease.

Ms Moynagh said people received a report of their check-ups.

"We can hopefully tell them their hearts are fine and if any conditions pop up then we can start to treat them," she said.