Heat alters focus on show lilies

Otago Lily Society member Margaret Dodds is happy that at least some of her lilies, including oriental variety Marlon (left) and double oriental Soft Music (right), will be able to be displayed during next weekend’s show. The recent hot weather has caused many lilies to finish flowering early. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

High temperatures and dry soil are causing headaches for Dunedin lily growers, as they nurse their blooms and flower heads through to the annual Otago Lily Society show on January 27 and 28.

Society member Margaret Dodds, who grows hundreds of lilies at her St Clair hillside property, has given up on the early flowering varieties and is concentrating on later blooms for the show.

‘‘We have had so much heat this summer, that many of the lilies are already over,’’ Ms Dodds said.

‘‘However, there are so many varieties of lilies that I’m sure there will be just as many blooms as ever at the show — perhaps just a few more orientals and later­flowering varieties.’’

Ms Dodds’ enthusiasm for lilies has grown over many years, and she loves the many different varieties, colours and forms, as well as the long flowering season.

‘‘I started out with just a few lilies, but once I joined the society I had access to so many interesting and rare specimens,’’ she said.

‘‘These days, I have a lot of lilies in pots because I have run out of garden space — it’s a good way to keep them contained.’’

Ms Dodds hopes to still have a good range of lilies to display at next weekend’s Otago Lily Society show, including the large pink blooms of oriental variety Marlon and the pale pink and white of double oriental Soft Music.

Blooms and flower heads of all shapes and sizes will be displayed at the show, exhibited both bysociety members and by the public

‘‘Anyone is welcome to show their lilies. Just bring them along and there will be someone to help you,’’ Ms Dodds said.

★ The Otago Lily Society 2018 show will be held on January 27 and 28, at St James Presbyterian Church hall, 405 King Edward St, South Dunedin. The show will be open from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Entry $5.

There will be a sales table of potted lilies and garden treasures.

The Otago Fuchsia Group will also have a display and sales table.

For a show schedule, phone Ms Dodds on 027 352-9646.

