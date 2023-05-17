Heavy rain to drench Dunedin

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Dunedin and Clutha. Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin is in for a soaking with 90mm of rain forecast for the city over the next 24 hours.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Dunedin and Clutha, noting that rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Forecasts show the rain starting mid-afternoon and peaking in intensity around midnight.

A downpour on Sunday, in which 10mm of rain fell in an hour, caused surface flooding and a minor landslip in Dunedin.

The Dunedin City Council says it is watching the situation but not expecting any major issues.

"Our staff and contractors are out taking all the necessary precautions, checking the city’s stormwater and wastewater systems, sweeping gutters and checking mud tanks in low-lying and high-risk areas."

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for Southland with rainfall possibly hitting warning criteria north of Winton.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Central Otago and the Lakes District from 9pm tonight.

"Rain may turn to snow above 600m, with heavy accumulations possible above 800m," MetService said.

A road snowfall warning for Crown Range Rd was also issued, with 2-4cm of snow possibly settling on the road above 800m this evening.