Heavy rain likely for parts of Otago

MetService is warning significant rain is possible about parts of eastern Otago today.

A spokesman said a slow-moving front would bring a period of onshore rain to eastern parts of the lower South Island today before moving away to the southeast.

A watch for heavy rain remains in force for eastern Otago (north of the Otago Peninsula).

Residents are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case parts of this watch are upgraded to a warning, or further areas are added.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Westland and Fiordland north of Milford Sound.