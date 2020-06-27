Saturday, 27 June 2020

Heavy rain watch for parts of South

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Heavy rain could hit parts of the South on Sunday.

    The MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for northern Southland and eastern Otago.

    An active front was forecast to move southeast across the North Island on Saturday, delivering a burst of heavy rain to northern and eastern parts of the island.

    On Sunday, a low was expected to develop east of the South Island directing a south to southeasterly flow, and rain, to lower parts of the island. 

    In Dunedin and North Otago, heavy rain was forecast from 2pm to 2am on Monday.

    In Southland north of Dipton,  periods of heavy rain, mainly about the hills and mountains, was expected from 2am on Sunday until 2am on Monday.

    People were advised to keep up to date with forecasts, as rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, and more areas may be added.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter