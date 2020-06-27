Heavy rain watch for parts of South

Heavy rain could hit parts of the South on Sunday.

The MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for northern Southland and eastern Otago.

An active front was forecast to move southeast across the North Island on Saturday, delivering a burst of heavy rain to northern and eastern parts of the island.

On Sunday, a low was expected to develop east of the South Island directing a south to southeasterly flow, and rain, to lower parts of the island.

In Dunedin and North Otago, heavy rain was forecast from 2pm to 2am on Monday.

In Southland north of Dipton, periods of heavy rain, mainly about the hills and mountains, was expected from 2am on Sunday until 2am on Monday.

People were advised to keep up to date with forecasts, as rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, and more areas may be added.