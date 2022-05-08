Helicopters help fight large fire south of Dunedin

Two helicopters and fire crews are fighting a large fire on the hillside near Henley.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called about 4.30am to the fire just south if Dunedin.

Two helicopters, two pumps, two tanks and support vehicles were at the scene, he said.

The fire is approximately 3ha in size and is being contained and light rain at the scene has been helpful, he said.

Some roads were closed and members of the public were asked to stay away from the area.