Heritage award named for council worker

Pam Jordan. Photos: Peter McIntosh

More than 30 years of contribution to local government in Dunedin by the late Pam Jordan will be honoured in a new heritage award named after her.

Nominations for the Dunedin heritage awards have now opened and after a break last year the awards are back with three new categories.

One of the new awards is the Pam Jordan Services to Heritage Award which will be given to a heritage hero while also honouring Ms Jordan's work and contribution to the administration of the Dunedin heritage fund.

Ms Jordan, who died of cancer earlier this year, worked for the council in many roles from 1983.

The award recognises the dedication and support of an individual or organisation in the area of Dunedin heritage, such as raising the profile of heritage in the city or long service to local heritage projects.

The awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the re-use of Dunedin's heritage buildings and cover work done by building owners, conservation professionals, project managers and engineers.

Nominations close on February 8 and more information including nomination forms can be found on the council's website.