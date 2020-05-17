Sunday, 17 May 2020

Heritage Matters finalist in radio awards

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Heritage Matters, an Otago Access Radio programme created by the Southern Heritage Trust, was a finalist in the best access radio programme category at the 2020 New Zealand Radio Awards, announced on Friday.

    Nicki Reece and Lana Hart, of Plains FM, won the category with After March 15,a programme linked to the Christchurch mosque attacks.

    Heritage Matters was a category finalist in 2016, won it in 2017, and did not enter for the next two years, a trust spokeswoman said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter