Heritage Matters finalist in radio awards

Heritage Matters, an Otago Access Radio programme created by the Southern Heritage Trust, was a finalist in the best access radio programme category at the 2020 New Zealand Radio Awards, announced on Friday.

Nicki Reece and Lana Hart, of Plains FM, won the category with After March 15,a programme linked to the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Heritage Matters was a category finalist in 2016, won it in 2017, and did not enter for the next two years, a trust spokeswoman said.