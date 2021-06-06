PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Getting ready to compete at the Otago centre’s annual championship for piping and highland dancing are under-8 competitors (from left) Eleanor Mckay Vercoe, of Dunedin, Patrick Glover, of Christchurch, Andrea Walton, of Christchurch, Heidi Dalton, of Queenstown, Scarlett O'Donnell, of Christchurch and McKenna Hills, of Tauranga, on Saturday.

Otago Centre Piping and Dancing Association of New Zealand committee member Jackie McBride said there were "very good" entries this year, with 135 dancers and 75 pipers taking part.

"Everything has gone extremely well."

It was the first year the competition was held at an Otago Boys’ High School venue, which was successful, she said.

"It is an excellent facility.

"Hopefully we will be able to use this as a venue for years to come."

Ms McBride said one family had been involved with the Otago centre for four generations.

"We’ve got some families who have long-standing association with [the] Otago centre and they are very supportive."