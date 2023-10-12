Highway to close for urgent repairs tomorrow

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 1 would be closed between East Taieri and Kinmont Park to allow for repairs to the barrier between the north- and southbound lanes.
"The wire rope barrier which keeps opposing lanes of traffic safely separated urgently needs to be repaired, requiring a closure of this section of highway," said NZTA Journey Manager Nicole Felts.
The planned closure is from 9am to 3pm.
“Please plan your journey for tomorrow to allow extra time for travel,” Felts said.
SH1 southbound traffic, use the Mosgiel off-ramp, turn right on to Quarry road/SH87, left on to Gladstone Road South, left on to Riccarton Road East and right back on to SH1.
Reverse for northbound traffic.