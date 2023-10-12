Highway to close for urgent repairs tomorrow

A detour planned for tomorrow is the same as was in place when work was done on the highway earlier this year. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Motorists are being warned to allow extra time for travel south of Dunedin tomorrow as a stretch of highway near Mosgiel will be closed for several hours.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 1 would be closed between East Taieri and Kinmont Park to allow for repairs to the barrier between the north- and southbound lanes.

"The wire rope barrier which keeps opposing lanes of traffic safely separated urgently needs to be repaired, requiring a closure of this section of highway," said NZTA Journey Manager Nicole Felts.

The planned closure is from 9am to 3pm.

“Please plan your journey for tomorrow to allow extra time for travel,” Felts said.

Image: Waka Kotahi

Detour route:

SH1 southbound traffic, use the Mosgiel off-ramp, turn right on to Quarry road/SH87, left on to Gladstone Road South, left on to Riccarton Road East and right back on to SH1.

Reverse for northbound traffic.