Hitchhiker on motorway

A hitchhiker was dropped off in Waitati by police after he was found wandering dangerously on the Northern Motorway.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a male hitchhiker walking on the Dunedin Northern Motorway about 10am on Thursday.

Police officers found a 67-year-old man and took him to Waitati and gave the man advice on how he could continue his journey north.

The man was walking in the rain with shopping bags in both hands, Sgt Lee said.

He said although hitchhiking was legal, it must done safely and not on a motorway.