Home invader beaten back with a punch

A 27-year-old Dunedin man got more than he bargained for when he allegedly broke into his neighbour’s house and tried to drag the owner out of his bed.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the incident happened in Bridge St, Carisbrook, about 3am this morning.

He said the 27-year-old broke in to visit a woman who was in bed with the man.

"It’s alleged that the 27-year-old tried to drag a man out of his bed.

"The female has then punched the man in the head to get him out of the house."

He was later picked up by police and taken home.

The occupants of the house did not want to press charges, so police issued a formal warning and a trespass notice.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said alcohol was a factor in the incident.

