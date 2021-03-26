Friday, 26 March 2021

Home invader beaten back with a punch

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A 27-year-old Dunedin man got more than he bargained for when he allegedly broke into his neighbour’s house and tried to drag the owner out of his bed.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the incident happened in Bridge St, Carisbrook, about 3am this morning.

    He said the 27-year-old broke in to visit a woman who was in bed with the man.

    "It’s alleged that the 27-year-old tried to drag a man out of his bed.

    "The female has then punched the man in the head to get him out of the house."

    He was later picked up by police and taken home.

    The occupants of the house did not want to press charges, so police issued a formal warning and a trespass notice.

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen said alcohol was a factor in the incident.
    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter