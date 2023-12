Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

With a walk of several hours ahead of them, the Poutai family take turns having a ride as they bring their horse home to Waitati this week. Daydream, commonly known as Fatty, had spent some time in a paddock near Pūrākaunui. Walking their horse along Purakaunui Rd are (from left) Ezzniel Poutai, 14, Ngahuia Poutai, 15, Anahera Lewis, 17, Katahrd Poutai, 13, and Teaordngi Poutai, 17.