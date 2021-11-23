Hoopy days: basketball courts being built

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Basketball courts will also be built
at Hudson Park in Ravensbourne, Seddon Park in Mosgiel and Halfway Bush Park.
Dunedin City Council parks and recreation group manager Scott MacLean said the courts were being installed after feedback from the recent play spaces plan consultation.
The courts would feature height-adjustable hoops, he said. All courts were expected to be completed by the end of December.
Each court cost about $20,000, he said.