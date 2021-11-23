Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Hoopy days: basketball courts being built

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Contractors spread the concrete for a new half basketball court at the Nairn St sports ground and playground in the Dunedin suburb of Kaikorai yesterday.

    Basketball courts will also be built

    at Hudson Park in Ravensbourne, Seddon Park in Mosgiel and Halfway Bush Park.

    Dunedin City Council parks and recreation group manager Scott MacLean said the courts were being installed after feedback from the recent play spaces plan consultation.

    The courts would feature height-adjustable hoops, he said. All courts were expected to be completed by the end of December.

    Each court cost about $20,000, he said. 

