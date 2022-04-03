A new MRI scanner wings its way into Dunedin Hospital. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin Hospital’s long-awaited second magnetic resonance imaging scanner is now being installed in the building.

The scanner bought by the Southern District Health Board to cut lengthy waiting times for diagnostic examinations arrived last week and the four-tonne machine had to be lifted into the hospital by crane.

An access hatch had to be cut in the roof to get the machine in, and lifting it into place took half an hour, SDHB radiology service manager Stephen Jenkins said.

"It was an intensive undertaking as the crane needed to navigate a small space between buildings and avoid our fourth-storey covered foot bridge.

"Ambulances were able to access the emergency department throughout this period, however, there were some public access restrictions while the crane was in operation to ensure public safety."

The scanner will sit alongside a new CT scanner bought by the board last year.

It is expected it can be used for patients within a month, following some further building work.

That machine had greatly reduced waiting times and Mr Jenkins hoped the new MRI scanner could achieve a similar result.

"By using both machines simultaneously we can reduce the current waiting list, and should meet the Ministry of Health target that 90% of outpatients receive their MRI scan within six weeks."

Having two scanners would also increase training opportunities for MRI technicians.

It is planned that the new Dunedin Hospital will have three MRI scanners.