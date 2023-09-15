Hopes set on winning party vote

Francisco Hernandez. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin Green Party candidate Francisco Hernandez believes his party’s climbing fortunes might bring him into Parliament.

Mr Hernandez also believed his party could pip Labour for the party vote in his electorate.

"At this stage of the polling, we would like to be around 22% [in Dunedin], but we’re aiming to win the party vote in Dunedin."

In the 2020 general election, the Greens received 17.7% of the party vote in the Dunedin electorate, more than double its nationwide vote of 7.9%.

Labour received 55.2% of the party vote in Dunedin, comparable to its nationwide party vote of 50%.

However, recent polling has put Labour below 30% nationwide.

Mr Hernandez, who is 17th on the Green Party list, said he was ‘‘optimistic’’ of being elected to Parliament as the party climbed as high as 12% nationally in recent polling.