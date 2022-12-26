Horses trapped after truck rolls north of Dunedin

Police redirect traffic on SH1 at Evansdale. PHOTO: Gerard O'Brien

Three horses are now out of a truck which rolled carrying seven horses on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this evening.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager Jill Higgison said three horses had been removed from the truck about 7.35pm.

"We've got three horses out, but we're still working on getting the other four out." she said.

Two people were injured when the truck rolled on SH1 between near Evansdale at about 6.11pm.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, police said in a statement.

"Seven horses are on board and a vet has been called out to assist with their recovery," the statement said.

The road is closed at the scene as both lanes are blocked.

Traffic will be diverted via Coast Road through Seacliff, however this road is not suitable for heavy vehicles and truck drivers are asked to avoid the route.

Other motorists are advised to delay their travel or avoid the area.



