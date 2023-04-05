House evacuated after van crashes into power pole

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Police evacuated a house in Dunedin after a New Zealand Post van crashed into a power pole about 11.30am yesterday.

The pole, at the corner of Arnold and Leicester Sts, in North East Valley, was crushed at the bottom, causing it to slant on an angle above the house.

The driver was not injured.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Firefighters and contractors secured the area.

Aurora Energy said the crash caused power outages for 65 customers in the immediate area, including Ross Home retirement village, for more than eight hours while the pole was repaired.

An online update from Aurora said power across the wider North East Valley, Opoho and Dalmore was out for about half an hour.