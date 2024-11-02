House extensively damaged in Highcliff Rd blaze

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A fire investigator has been called in after a blaze left a Dunedin house extensively damaged this morning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the fire, on Highcliff Rd, about 6.30am.
Crews from several stations across the city responded to the "well-involved" blaze.
All occupants had got out of the house, and no-one had been injured, he said.
The house had sustained extensive damage and a fire investigator was at the scene, he said.
- APL