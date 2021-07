Gareth Hughes

Former Green MP Gareth Hughes has been appointed to the Otago Conservation Board.

Mr Hughes, who lives in Dunedin, has worked with Greenpeace NZ and the Green Party on issues such as climate change.

He has joined tourism stalwart Tim Barke, of Queenstown, as new appointees this year.

Dr Philippa Agnew, of Oamaru, Tara Druce, of Central Otago, and Dean Fraser, of Dunedin, were each reappointed to their second three-year term.