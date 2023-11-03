'Human bone' found at former Seacliff hospital site

The former Seacliff psychiatric hospital. Photo: ODT Files

A grim discovery, thought to be a human bone and patient tag, has been made in a "shallow grave" at the site of a former Dunedin psychiatric hospital.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Truby King Reserve, near the former Seacliff asylum yesterday afternoon after two members of the public found what they believe to be an unmarked grave.

The pair found what appeared to be a femur bone and an old patient tag within the grounds.

The discovery was made at the Truby King reserve. Photo: ODT Files

The bone was seized by police for further examination and enquiries are continuing, Sgt Lee said.

