Hurley burly for the Blues

Highlanders fullback Finn Hurley goes over to score a try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

All hail the mighty Finn.

The Highlanders heralded the arrival of a new star and posted one of their great wins when they stunned the Blues 29-21 in the Super Rugby Pacific game at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

While victory over the defending champions was built on a heroic defensive effort as the Highlanders played a chunk of the game with just 13 men, the lasting memory was of the little blond fellow streaking away to score.

Finn Hurley, the hot-stepping fullback by way of Gore and Otago Boys’ High School, lit up the stadium in front of 14,207 fans with two tries and 135 attacking metres — nearly 50m more than anyone in a Blues team bulging with All Blacks.

"It’s something you dream of, to be honest," Hurley grinned after the game. "Going out there in front of a pretty full crowd, the Zoo making heaps of noise, and the boys going out and putting on a performance against a star-studded Blues side ... pretty awesome, yeah."

Some feel Hurley, 21, is the most exciting talent the Highlanders region has produced since the great Ben Smith first emerged.

The Zoo crowd were a happy bunch on Saturday night.

His coach, Jamie Joseph, spoke of a desire to "let him go" but that it was important for the youngster to add balance to his attacking instincts.

"It’s been a big work-on in in my game, trying to get that controlling balance in there but not locking myself up.

"There were still a few errors ... which had me a wee bit shaky, but to be able to get through that and put on a show for some people was good."

Hurley acknowledged it had been "pretty daunting" to prepare for just his second Super Rugby start, but he had faith in himself and his team-mates.

That belief paid off when he scored a wondrous try, his first, that had shades of the great Jeff Wilson as he chipped over looming defenders inside his own half, regathered and turned on the gas to beat the last Blues man standing.

His arrival as a Highlander came four years after another memorable day at the stadium when Hurley kicked a drop goal to lead Otago Boys’ to victory in the Highlanders schools final.

"That was, yeah, that was sort of one moment. Tonight it was a full game, full crowd, different atmosphere. Both pretty awesome moments."